A pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash Thursday morning.

 Tucson Police Department

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday along North 1st Avenue, police confirmed shortly before noon.

Tucson police officers have reopened the road in both directions from East Prince to East Pastime roads after the collision occurred around 6 a.m.

The driver involved remained at the scene, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Detectives have not released the man's name.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.