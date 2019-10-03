A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday along North 1st Avenue, police confirmed shortly before noon.
Tucson police officers have reopened the road in both directions from East Prince to East Pastime roads after the collision occurred around 6 a.m.
The driver involved remained at the scene, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Detectives have not released the man's name.
