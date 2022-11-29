Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson's east side

A man died when he was struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s east side Monday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., officers found Kevin Richard Stephens, 60, after receiving reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian at the intersection of North Kolb Road and East Rosewood Street, Tucson police said. Despite life-saving efforts, Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives learned that Stephens was attempting to cross Kolb from west to east when he was struck by a Toyota Tundra pickup being driven by an 18-year-old man that was traveling north in the curb lane. Police said Stephens was not in a marked or unmarked crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. It was determined that he was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

Mid-block crossing was listed as the major contributing factor in the collision, police said. No charges or citations have been issued.