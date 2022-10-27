Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Tucson's south side

A man has died after he was struck by a vehicle on Tucson’s south side Wednesday night.

At 9:54 p.m., officers were sent to the 4100 block of South Kino Parkway, near East Benson Highway, after receiving reports of a serious injury collision involving a pedestrian. The man was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and was later pronounced dead, Tucson police said.

The man’s identity has been withheld pending next of kin notification.

Detectives learned that the pedestrian stepped into the road from the center raised median and was struck by a silver 2013 Hyundai Sonata that was traveling north in the median lane, police said. The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation.

The driver was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

No arrests or citations have been issued.