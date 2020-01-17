Man dies after hit-and-run pedestrian crash on Tucson's SW side

A man has died after he was hit by a car on Tucson's southwest side, officials said.

Deputies are investigating the hit-and-run collision that killed Marty Huaraque, 43, at about 9 p.m. Jan. 6 on South Cardinal Avenue just north of West Valencia Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

On Jan. 6, the department said they were looking for a silver 1999 Mustang GT missing a front bumper in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME.

