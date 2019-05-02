lights and sirens
A man has died after being ejected in a vehicle rollover on Tucson's north side Thursday afternoon, police say.

While traveling with a passenger, the man was allegedly speeding southbound in the 3000 block of North Fontana Avenue when he lost control and crashed, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

The two men, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital where the driver was pronounced dead. The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Dugan said.

Shortly before 3 p.m., traffic detectives shut down Fontana near Blacklidge Drive due to the crash.

No further information has been released.

