A pedestrian hit by a car in late September died Saturday as a result of his injuries, officials said. 

Just before 6 a.m. on September 24, Antonio Leyva Chavez, 93, was crossing South Sixth Avenue in the middle of the 4700 block when he was struck by a Toyota Tacoma. 

Chavez was transported to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He succumbed to those injuries Saturday, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.  

Chavez was not on a crosswalk when he crossed the street eastbound about 90 feet north of West Oklahoma Street, the department said. It was raining when the incident happened. 

The truck driver stopped and cooperated with the investigation, the department said. The driver showed no signs of impairment and speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision. 

The investigation is ongoing and no charges or citations have been issued in connection with the incident. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

