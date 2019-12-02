A man died Saturday as a result of a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle on Tucson's north side.
Edward George Ward, 28, was transported to Banner University Medical Center Wednesday and died three days later of the injuries he sustained in the collision, according to a news release from the Tucson Police Department.
Officers were dispatched to North Oracle Road and West Auto Mall Drive around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday to reports of a serious injury collision involving a vehicle and a motorcycle, the department said.
Police detectives determined a driver of a 2015 Ford Escape was northbound on Oracle Road turning left onto Auto Mall Drive when Ward was southbound on Oracle Road and they collided. Ward was wearing a helmet, according to the news release.
A DUI officer determined the driver of the Ford was not impaired, the department said. Speed did not appear to be a factor in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing and no citations or charges have been issued, the department said.