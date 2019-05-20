Tucson police say a man who was struck by a truck along First Avenue side earlier this month has died from his injuries.
Around 8 p.m. on May 7, Gordon Mackey, 60, was hit by a Mazda pickup truck in the 2600 block of North First Avenue, according to a Tucson Police Department press release.
Mackey was crossing First Avenue when he was hit about 200 feet from the intersection of North First Avenue and East Jacinto Street, the release said.
Police say Mackey was not in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
The driver cooperated and police don't believe that either speed or impairment were factors in the crash.
Police are continuing to investigate, but no charges or citations have been issued.
Since the start of 2019, eleven pedestrians have been killed on Tucson roadways.