Man dies from injuries suffered in crash near University of Arizona
Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man is dead from injuries he sustained when he was struck by a vehicle near the University of Arizona nearly two weeks ago.

Do Bao Nyguen Doan, 25, was standing in the multipurpose center lane of North Euclid Avenue just north of the intersection at East Speedway Boulevard around 5:40 p.m. on Dec. 8 when he was hit by the driver of a 2002 Acura RSX.

Police and fire officials arrived on scene soon after and Doan was treated and taken to nearby Banner-University Medical Center. Then on Monday, Dec. 20, police were notified that Doan had died from his injuries.

Investigators with TPD’s DUI Unit interviewed the driver of the Acura and determined they were not impaired at the time of the crash.

Although this is an active investigation and no one has been charged, police did note that mid-block crossing of a roadway by Doan was a major contributing factor to the crash.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.

