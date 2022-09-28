 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies from injuries suffered in crash on Tucson's south side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man has died from injuries he received after he veered off the road and into a drainage culvert on Tucson’s south side earlier this month.

On Sept. 14, Raymond Hemphill, 85, who was driving a gray 2013 Ford C-Max, was traveling north on South Kolb Road, near East Littletown Road, when he veered left across the southbound lanes and left the road, Tucson police said. The vehicle eventually came to a rest in a drainage culvert.

Hemphill was taken to Banner-University Medical Center and succumbed to his injuries on Sept. 24.

The case is being reviewed by the Traffic Investigations Unit as a fatal collision; however, detectives are working to determine if Hemphill experienced a medical issue prior to the crash, police said.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

