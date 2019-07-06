Authorities say a man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Catalina Foothills.
Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. on East Sunrise Drive and North Via Umbrosa, near North Sabino Canyon Road. Deputies found a pickup truck that left the roadway and drove into trees, according to a Pima County Sheriff's news release.
The driver, Gregory Simmons, 61, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the news release said.
Sunrise Drive was closed for several hours while a traffic unit investigated the incident.