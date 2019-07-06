crime tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Authorities say a man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Catalina Foothills. 

Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash at about 2 p.m. on East Sunrise Drive and North Via Umbrosa, near North Sabino Canyon Road. Deputies found a pickup truck that left the roadway and drove into trees, according to a Pima County Sheriff's news release.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The driver, Gregory Simmons, 61, was transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead, the news release said. 

Sunrise Drive was closed for several hours while a traffic unit investigated the incident. 

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.