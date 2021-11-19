Man dies in fatal house fire on Tucson's south side

A man died after a house fire broke out on Tucson’s south side early Friday morning.

At 5:50 a.m., Tucson Fire was called to the 6700 block of South Fifth Avenue, south of West Valencia Road, for reports of a house fire.

According to a Tweet from Tucson Fire, they observed heavy smoke and flames from a bedroom on the south side of the home.

Crews were able to contain the fire to the bedroom and declared it under control at 6:13 a.m., the Tweet said.

One man died and a roommate, who was alerted to the fire by a smoke alarm, was taken to a hospital and treated for minor burns and smoke inhalation, the Tweet said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

