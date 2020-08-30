Man dies in fatal single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side

A man died in a single vehicle crash on the southwest side of Tucson early Sunday, officials said.

Around midnight, deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on West Valencia Road at South Beehive Avenue, about two miles east of Casino Del Sol, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Peter Cupis, 57, was driving westbound and struck a rock embarkment, He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Valencia road was closed for several hours as the department investigated the crash.

The crash was the first of two fatal crashes within two miles on Valencia Road Sunday morning.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

