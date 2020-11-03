 Skip to main content
Man dies in Halloween shooting, Tucson police say

Illegal drugs were found in his vehicle, police say

  • Updated
Tucson Police, code lights

Tucson Police Department units

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Tucson's midtown on Halloween, authorities said.

The victim, Dale Joseph Riley, crashed his vehicle near East Fifth Street and North Second Avenue after he was shot Saturday, Oct. 31, a Tucson Police Department news release said.

Paramedics were unable to revive him and he died at the scene around 7 p.m., TPD said.

Police believe the shooting "was not a random act," the news release said.

Riley was in the area for a pre-arranged meeting and officers found "suspected narcotics" in his vehicle," it said.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

