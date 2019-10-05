A man died in a single-vehicle crash in Tucson's east side early Saturday, officials said.
Around 2:45 a.m., the Tucson Police Department responded to a report of a serious injury collision at South Kolb Road and East Irvington Road. Alan James Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Upon arrival, officers found a 1985 Chevrolet C10 pickup truck on the median that had collided with a tree.
Based on roadway evidence, traffic detectives determined Walker was driving southbound on Kolb Road and lost control of the vehicle just south of Irvington Road, according to a department news release. The driver hit the west curb and overcorrected, causing the vehicle to head eastbound across all three lanes of traffic and into the median.
Witnesses reported they saw the truck speeding, driving without headlights and swerving all over the road before the crash, the department said. It is unknown whether Walker was intoxicated, police said, but officers found several empty alcohol containers in the vehicle and at the scene.