Man dies in single-vehicle crash in southeast Tucson

A man died in a crash on Tucson's southeast side Friday afternoon, officials said.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a serious injury single-vehicle crash on South Kolb Road and East Century Park Drive, south of east Valencia Road, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Tucson Fire personnel transported the driver, Hector Montaño, 53, to the hospital, where he died shortly after arriving, police said.

Montaño was driving southbound on Kolb Road in the curb lane when he drifted to the right, drove over the curb and hit a street sign, police said. The vehicle then swerved left, crossed the median and all southbound and northbound lanes and hit a tree on the southwest corner of Century Park Drive and Kolb Road, police said.

Officers are still working to determine if Montaño's death was a result of the crash of if there was a medical issue that happened while he was driving, police said. Speed does not seem to be a factor in the crash, police said.

Kolb Road was shut down at Century Park Drive for a few hours Friday after the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.

