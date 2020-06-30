You are the owner of this article.
Man dies in single-vehicle crash near Sahuarita

A man died in a single-vehicle crash south of Sahuarita Tuesday, officials said. 

Arouns 1:30 p.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash on South Nogales Highway just south of Sahuarita, said Lt. Michael Falquez, spokesman for the Sahuarita Police Department. 

The driver and only occupant of the vehicle dies in the crash, Falquez said. 

No other details were available as police were still on scene, he said. 

This story will be updated. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

