Man dies in single-vehicle crash on Tucson's west side

A 65-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Saturday, authorities say.
At 11:40 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to the crash in the 4800 block of West Gates Pass Road at McElroy Drive, west of Speedway Boulevard and Camino De Oeste.
Deputies found Oak Kanis who was declared dead at the scene, a department news release said.
Detectives believe Kanis was traveling westbound before the vehicle veered off the road and struck a gate on a property in the area.
The investigation is ongoing.
