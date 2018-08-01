A man was shot to death early Wednesday after a long standoff with police at a house on Tucson’s southeast side.
The man had barricaded himself inside the house in the 6100 block of South Earp Wash Lane, near East Valencia Road and South Alvernon Way. Shots were reportedly fired from inside the home during the standoff, neighboring homes were evacuated and police negotiators tried to convince the man to surrender, police said.
The man was killed in the officer-involved shooting, but no details about the shooting had been released Wednesday morning.
No officers were injured.
