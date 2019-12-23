Man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash near Speedway and I-10

Tucson police have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday.

Jesus Francisco Limon, 46, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, Tucson police said in a news release.

About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of West Speedway and the Interstate 10 frontage road for the crash.

Detectives determined that Limon was southbound on the frontage road, driving at a high rate of speed. As he reached the Speedway intersection, he lost control of the car and crashed head-on with a pole at the intersection's northwest corner.

Officers on scene and at the hospital observed "signs and symptoms of possible alcohol impairment," police said.

Police said Limon was the only one in the car and was not wearing a seat belt.

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

