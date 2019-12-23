You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash near Speedway and I-10

Man dies in Sunday single-vehicle crash near Speedway and I-10

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Tucson police have identified a man who died in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday. 

Jesus Francisco Limon, 46, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died, Tucson police said in a news release.

About 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the area of West Speedway and the Interstate 10 frontage road for the crash. 

Detectives determined that Limon was southbound on the frontage road, driving at a high rate of speed. As he reached the Speedway intersection, he lost control of the car and crashed head-on with a pole at the intersection's northwest corner. 

Officers on scene and at the hospital observed "signs and symptoms of possible alcohol impairment," police said. 

Police said Limon was the only one in the car and was not wearing a seat belt. 

No further information has been released.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Metro Producer

Gloria is a Tucson native and attended the University of Arizona. She started at the Star as an apprentice in 2017. Following her apprenticeship, she began freelancing until becoming a full-time reporter and producer after her college graduation in 2018.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News