A Border Patrol agent drives through an area near the U.S./Mexico border in Sasabe, Ariz. on September 16, 2019. 

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

A Mexican man died Monday morning after Border Patrol agents say they transported him to a Tucson hospital on Sunday. 

Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended the 49-year-old man at 1 p.m. Sunday south of Casa Grande, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.  

During processing, the agents determined the man needed medical attention and transported him to the hospital. The man had a pre-existing heart condition, medical officials determined. The man was pronounced deceased around 9 a.m. Monday. 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not release the man's name. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

