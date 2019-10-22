A Mexican man died Monday morning after Border Patrol agents say they transported him to a Tucson hospital on Sunday.
Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended the 49-year-old man at 1 p.m. Sunday south of Casa Grande, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release.
During processing, the agents determined the man needed medical attention and transported him to the hospital. The man had a pre-existing heart condition, medical officials determined. The man was pronounced deceased around 9 a.m. Monday.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not release the man's name.