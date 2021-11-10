Man dies months after hit-and-run crash

A pedestrian struck in a hit-and-run crash in May has died from his injuries, Tucson police say.

James Walter Davis, 64, was in a crosswalk on East 22nd Street and South Swan Road on the night of May 27, when he was struck by a 2006 Ford Focus driven by Christina Alehia Walker, 23.

Witnesses told police Davis was in the crosswalk when the streetlight changed from red to green. As eastbound traffic slowed to allow Davis to finish crossing, Walker changed lanes and struck him.

On Nov. 8, Davis died from complications related to his injuries in the crash.

Walker continued driving after the collision, hitting a sign and median before fleeing, police said.

Police say they determined Walker was impaired at the time of the crash.

Walker was initially booked into the Pima County jail. The case however remained open and charges are expected to be reissued following Davis' death.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.