A pedestrian has died from injuries he received last month after being struck by a vehicle while in a crosswalk on East Pima Street, west of North Wilmot Road, according to the Sgt. Pete Dugan with the Tucson Police Department.
Police say Daniel Benavidez, 49, was injured on March 26 as he was walking southbound in a marked and painted crosswalk on East Pima Street at North Rook Avenue at 10 p.m.
At the time, Benavidez was taken to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. On April 3, he died of his injuries, Dugan said.
Benavidez was struck by the driver of an eastbound 2018 Hyundai Sonata traveling in the curb lane, Dugan said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives.
Further investigation determined the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and speed was not a factor.
No arrests or citations have been issued and the police are still actively investigating the incident.