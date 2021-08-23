Man dies, woman injured after crashing into a power pole in Tucson

A young man died and a woman passenger suffered serious injuries in a fatal, one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on Tucson’s north side.

Mario Alberto Quintero, 21, was headed south on North Flowing Wells Road, just south of West Prince Road, around 6:30 a.m. Sunday when he lost control and struck several objects, before hitting a power pole and being ejected, Tucson police said.

When the Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene, they found Quintero in the street and a woman still in the SUV, according to police. Quintero was pronounced dead on scene and the woman was taken to Banner-University Medical Center with serious injuries.

Tucson Police detectives determined that Quintero had been speeding at the time of the accident but were still investigating what ultimately made Quintero lose control of the SUV.

Edward Celaya is a breaking news and marijuana reporter. He has been on both beats since May 2021.