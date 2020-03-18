Man faces DUI charges in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Tucson

A man was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman, officials say.
Jorge Serrano, 57, faces felony charges for leaving the scene of a crash and DUI, according to a Tucson police news release.
Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, Tucson police officers were dispatched to the area of East 29th Street and South Mountain View Avenue, near South Swan Road, for a crash involving two cars.
According to witnesses, detectives determined that a 2005 Kia was pulling out of an apartment complex at 4880 E. 29th St. and made a left turn into the median lane of westbound 29th.
The Kia was rear-ended by a 2016 Dodge Ram driving at a high rate of speed, which pushed the Kia off the roadway and caused it to crash into a street light, police said.
The driver of the Kia, 71-year-old Rosa M. Diarte, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.
The driver of the Dodge, later determined to be Serrano, left the scene. He was located a few minutes later.
On March 16, officers were informed that Diarte died from her injuries.
Additional charges will be added to the case, police said.
