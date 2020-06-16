Man facing bank robbery charges in Tucson, arrested in California heist

The so-called 'Fabio Bandit," accused of robbing a Tucson bank in April, was arrested on suspicion of another bank heist in California last week, the FBI said Monday.
Ryan Ray Staples – nicknamed "Fabio" for an alleged resemblance to a long-haired male model popular in the 1990s – is behind bars again in connection with a robbery June 9 of a Bank of America in Irvine while awaiting trial in the Tucson case, authorities said.
A criminal complaint filed in court said the robber's haul from the Irvine bank was $1,027.
Staples, 21, was out on bond for allegedly robbing the Bank of America at Catalina Highway and East Tanque Verde roads in Tucson on April 3.
The FBI suspects Staples "may be responsible for other bank robberies both inside and outside of California," the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective John Sanders at (949) 724-7233.
