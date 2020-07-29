Man fatally shot in fight on Tucson's north side

A man was fatally shot in a fight with a security guard at an apartment complex on Tucson's north side Saturday, police said.

Around 9 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3800 block of East Fort Lowell Road, near North Alvernon Way, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Wednesday.

The officers went to a specific apartment where an armed security guard told them he was involved in the shooting. At the apartment, officers found David Reed, 49, with gunshot wounds, police said.

There was a knife on the ground near Reed, police said.

Reed was taken to Banner-University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The security guard said he was hired by the apartment complex and was conducting a security check on a vacant apartment when he heard voices inside, police said. The guard told police he found two people at the front door, Reed and a woman.

The guard told police he began to detain the woman when he and Reed got in a fight. Reed had a knife and the guard shot his gun, police said. THe security guard suffered minor injuries.

Officers said they spoke with the woman and the guard the night of the incident. No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.