Man fatally struck by delivery truck on Tucson's south side

A man died after being hit by a box truck on Tucson's south side Wednesday night, officials said.

Officers were dispatched to East Silverlake Road and South Euclid Avenue, near East 29th Street and South Park Avenue, for a report of a serious-injury collision involving a pedestrian, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release.

Tucson fire personnel were rendering aid to the man and transferred him to Banner University Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

A witness told officers the man was standing in the middle of the road and the witness was telling him to get out of the road. When the witness tried to physically help the man off the road, the man became belligerent and shoved the witness away, the news release said. The witness ran to the side of the road and watched the pedestrian get struck by a large delivery box truck.

Officers determined the driver was not impaired and speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no citations have been issued.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

