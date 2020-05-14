You are the owner of this article.
Man found dead after Tucson apartment fire
Man found dead after Tucson apartment fire

Tucson Fire Department crews outside an apartment complex on the city's south side Thursday afternoon. 

 Tucson Fire Department

A man was found dead Thursday after Tucson firefighters extinguished an apartment fire, officials say. 

At about 2 p.m., fire crews responded to the complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road, near South Sixth Avenue, and reported the blaze under control minutes later. 

The man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was discovered inside, the Tucson Fire Department said. A cause of death has not been released. 

The American Red Cross is helping those in need of immediate help.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

