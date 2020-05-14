Man found dead after Tucson apartment fire

A man was found dead Thursday after Tucson firefighters extinguished an apartment fire, officials say.

At about 2 p.m., fire crews responded to the complex in the 100 block of West Valencia Road, near South Sixth Avenue, and reported the blaze under control minutes later.

The man, believed to be 30 to 40 years old, was discovered inside, the Tucson Fire Department said. A cause of death has not been released.

The American Red Cross is helping those in need of immediate help.

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.