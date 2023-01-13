 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man found dead following fire at Tucson home

On Friday, Tucson Fire was dispatched to the 4400 block of E. Glenn St, near North Swan Road, for reports of a house fire that began in a front bedroom. A man's body was found in the home.

A man was found dead after Tucson firefighters put out a house fire on the city’s northeast side Friday morning.

At 3:12 a.m., the Tucson Fire Department was dispatched to the 4400 block of E. Glenn St., near North Swan Road, for reports of a house fire that began in a front bedroom. Upon arriving, firefighters saw heavy smoke and flames from the south side of the property, a tweet from TFD said.

The fire was called under control at 3:33 a.m. While searching the home firefighters found the body of a man in his 70s, the tweet said.

Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No foul play is suspected.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

