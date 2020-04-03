Man found dead in Iron Horse Park a homicide victim

Tucson police are investigating a suspected homicide after a male transient was found dead Thursday morning in Iron Horse Park.
A passerby called 911 around 9:45 a.m. on April 2 to report that a man appeared to be unconscious in the park near North 1st Avenue and East Broadway.
Officers who responded to the park where the snake bridge is located and found "signs of trauma" on the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Friday.
The victim's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.
The police department is asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, a tip line where callers can remain anonymous.
April's Tucson-area coronavirus coverage: 280 Pima County cases, coronavirus emergency orders leave room for confusion
Here's a look at April stories surrounding local coronavirus coverage. This collection will continue to be updated. To see stories from January through March, click here.
See day-to-day brief updates, such as closures and other changes, here.
The edict issued by Ducey Friday afternoon further narrows his original list of "essential services.'' It takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4.
A list of Tucson restaurants, updated daily, offering special deals for takeout and delivery.
Starting Monday, April 6, several Pima County shooting ranges will close.
"We’re here to help people meet the nutritional needs for their family," WIC's program manager said.
This is the fifth confirmed coronavirus case in Cochise County.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 24,673 people have been tested for coronavirus across Arizona, with 3,496 tests in Pima County.
About 800 Tucson call center workers still clocking in at the office weeks into coronavirus pandemic
Alorica said the company is exempt from stay-at-home orders because it handles calls for several "critical industries."
With all the bars closed courtesy the coronavirus pandemic, Angel Perez is performing a mini concert for his neighbors — one of two live-streamed events he plans to play this week.
Governor's executive order says only someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus can get a limited supply with a doctor's prescription.
Runaway June, Ladies of the 80's and the free 4th Annual Waila Celebration will all be postponed.
The Theresa Lee Public Health Center, 1493 W. Commerce Court will remain open for essential services by appointment only.
The number of confirmed cases in Arizona now sits at 1,598.
This list of tips and links can help to get you through the COVID-19 crisis in southern Arizona. UPDATED: 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2.
But Tucsonans are lauded for the kindness and support shown to help keep restaurants open.
Bars, restaurants and nursing homes have closed or are practicing social distancing in Arizona. But group homes have received little guidance, putting people with intellectual disabilities at risk.
Border agents are fast-tracking migrants back into Mexico out of fear of coronavirus infection.
The state's Department of Economic Security has had ongoing problems that prevent clients from calling DES customer service centers.
Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is also pursuing temperature screening at all Pima County facilities for employees and the public.
Startup SaiOx has developed a helium-oxygen breathing device that could help address the COVID-19 pandemic safer and at lower cost.
Both restaurants retooled their menus and cleaned their restaurants during several weeks break.
Fido can now get flea treatment by phone.
The Pascua Yaqui Tribal Health Services Division is working with the Pima County Health Department to notify family members.
According to the state health department, 21,058 people have been tested for coronavirus statewide, with 3,101 tested in Pima County.
Tucsonans who attend large gatherings during mandated social distancing requirements prompted by COVID-19 could be charged with a misdemeanor, Police Chief Chris Magnus said in a statement Tuesday.
Congressmen Raúl Grijalva, Ruben Gallego and Tom O'Halleran were the latest Arizona leaders to call for the iconic canyon to be shut down.
Pima County sheriff says deputies will try to educate public about requests to stay home, but will arrest egregious violators.
Five experts from the Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health will talk about best practices to control the spread of the virus today.
How graduation will be celebrated is being left up to local school districts.
Those who don't need the money really ought to give it to or spend it on those who do need it in this coronavirus crisis.
Health or medical volunteers can register for the Medical Reserve Corps. The county health department and faith-based groups are available to non-medical volunteers.
An unknown number of "non-essential" employees will be asked to stay home on leave until Gov. Ducey's statewide stay-at-home order is rescinded.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.