You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Man found dead in midtown Tucson apartment on Tuesday

Man found dead in midtown Tucson apartment on Tuesday

lights and sirens
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was found dead after police responded to a welfare check in a midtown apartment, officials say. 

Angel Essono, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Tucson police news release. 

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to a welfare check at an apartment complex located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way, near East Fort Lowell Road.

The person who called in the welfare check told officers that she “responded to an acquaintance’s apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door,” police said. 

When officers entered the apartment, Essono was found with obvious signs of trauma. 

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released. Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News