Man found dead in midtown Tucson apartment on Tuesday

A man was found dead after police responded to a welfare check in a midtown apartment, officials say.

Angel Essono, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a Tucson police news release.

About 5 p.m. Tuesday, Tucson police officers were dispatched to a welfare check at an apartment complex located at 3003 N. Alvernon Way, near East Fort Lowell Road.

The person who called in the welfare check told officers that she “responded to an acquaintance’s apartment after not hearing from him for some time and received no answer at the door,” police said.

When officers entered the apartment, Essono was found with obvious signs of trauma.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released. Anyone with further information should call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

