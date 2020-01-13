Man found dead in Tucson apartment complex, 2 taken to hospital

A man was found dead in an apartment complex on Tucson's north side, officials say.

The "reason for his death is unknown," said Pima County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy James Allerton.

Another two men were taken from the complex to the hospital with injuries that "appear to be gunshot wounds," Allerton said.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the complex in the 7300 block of North Mona Lisa Road, north of West Ina Road, about 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

No further information has been released.

