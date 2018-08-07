A California man was sentenced to 70 months in prison following a 2016 robbery and assault in Tucson, officials say.
Mitchell Ray Finley, 50, entered a Tiffany & Co. store in Tucson in May of 2016. He was with three other people, a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office said. Finley stole a diamond solitaire ring and assaulted a security guard prior to fleeing.
That same day, Finley and the three men went to a department store in Scottsdale and verbally threatened a manager. They stole several designer handbags from the store, the release shows.
They also visited a jewelry store in Glendale, where they pepper-sprayed the employees and stole high-ended watches. The watches were pawned by one of the men, the release says.
The items stolen from all of the stores were valued at $130,000 combined.
Besides Finley, at least one other man involved was also sentenced to prison.