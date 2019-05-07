A man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a truck along First Avenue on Tucson's north side Tuesday night, police say.
Officers have shut down First Avenue between Grant Road and Glenn Street. They were dispatched to the area at about 8:15 p.m., said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
It appears the man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to cross First Avenue north of Grant before being hit, Dugan said.
The truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives.
Motorists should avoid the area.
No further information has been released.