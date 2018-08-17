Buy Now

Oro Valley Police officers examine a truck involved in a one person injury rollover just north of Tangerine on northbound Oracle, Friday, August 16, 2018, Oro Valley, Ariz. The vehicle hit an embankment, launched cleared a fence and ended up in a wash.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was injured when his truck rolled over and crashed into a tree in Oro Valley Friday afternoon.

Police say shortly before 3 p.m., the man's truck veered off the road, went airborne and rolled into a tree on North Oracle Road near Tangerine Road.

A swarm of bees were seen in the area after the truck came to a stop, witnesses told the Oro Valley Police Department.

+1 
Buy Now

A truck and its contents scattered after it hit an embankment and launched over a fence in a one person injury rollover just north of Tangerine on northbound Oracle, Friday, August 16, 2018, Oro Valley, Ariz

Golder Ranch fire crews arrived and took the injured man to Banner-University Medical Center, said Anne-Marie Braswell, community relations manager for the department.

Information about the bees possibly attacking the man or fire crews was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1