A man was injured when his truck rolled over and crashed into a tree in Oro Valley Friday afternoon.
Police say shortly before 3 p.m., the man's truck veered off the road, went airborne and rolled into a tree on North Oracle Road near Tangerine Road.
A swarm of bees were seen in the area after the truck came to a stop, witnesses told the Oro Valley Police Department.
Golder Ranch fire crews arrived and took the injured man to Banner-University Medical Center, said Anne-Marie Braswell, community relations manager for the department.
Information about the bees possibly attacking the man or fire crews was not released.
The investigation is ongoing.