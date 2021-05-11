Man jailed after improper drug test can't sue border agents, court rules

He then filed suit.

Schreier agreed that the test kits counseled against using them to test liquids. But because they did not preclude such use, she said, the agents did nothing wrong.

But Fletcher said that glosses over some crucial facts.

He said the first kit used by agents does say that liquid could be tested by wetting paper with the liquid, drying the paper, and putting the paper in a test pack. But there was something else in the instructions.

"The choice of paper is critical,'' those instructions read. "NEVER use brown paper, hand towels or newsprint.''

"Contrary to the instructions, Agent Mendez used a paper hand towel to perform Test A,'' Fletcher wrote.

Fletcher also said that test, if properly performed, can indicate the presence of methamphetamine or amphetamine. But the judge pointed out that the test instructions themselves say a second test, Test U, is needed to determine which of the two drugs — if either — had been detected. The agent did not do the second test.