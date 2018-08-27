A man crossing East Speedway early Sunday morning after leaving a bar was fatally struck by a pickup truck, police say.
Sean Rollins, 30, died at Banner University Medical Center shortly after the crash. Police said he was struck by a 2015 Dodge Ram pickup truck near North Wilmot Road.
Rollins, who had just left a nearby bar, was not in a crosswalk nor crossing at an intersection.
The driver of the pickup stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
Based on witness statements and evidence at the scene, speed does not seem to be a factor and the driver showed no signs of impairment. No citations or charges have been issued.