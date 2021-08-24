Man killed in collision with a juvenile on Interstate 10 in Tucson

A 65-year-old man died Monday on Interstate 10 in Tucson in a crash with an SUV being driven by a juvenile who police say was impaired.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, at 1:22 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to the scene of a crash on eastbound I-10, just north of the 22nd Street exit, involving a pickup truck and a 2005 Nissan Xterra.

"One occupant from a pickup truck, a 65-year-old male, was deceased on scene," DPS said.

The driver of the Xterra, a male juvenile, is suspected of being at fault, according to DPS. He was released at the scene to his father, pending charges, officials said.

DPS did not release the name of man who died on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Please follow the Arizona Daily Star for more updates.

