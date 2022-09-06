 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man killed in crash northwest of Tucson

  • Updated

A 67-year-old man died in a one vehicle crash Friday on the northwest side.

At about 9:15 p.m. Sept. 2, Pima County sheriff's deputies were called to a crash on North Sandario Road and Dusty Rocks Lane. There, deputies located a vehicle that had drifted off the road at a slow speed and struck a tree.

The Picture Rocks Fire Department took the driver to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The driver has been identified as Paul Blackledge, the sheriff's department said in a news release.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the crash. It is believed Blackledge was unconscious at the time of the collision.

