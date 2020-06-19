Man killed in fiery motorcycle crash on Tucson's south side
Man killed in fiery motorcycle crash on Tucson's south side

  • Updated
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man riding a stolen motorcycle was killed Thursday in a fiery crash on Tucson's south side, police said.

Donald L. Gibson, 41, died at the scene of the single-vehicle accident on South 13th Avenue near West Dakota Drive, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Friday.

The news release did not say whether Gibson was wearing a helmet.

Police said officers were flagged down by a bystander around 5 p.m. June 18. They found the motorcycle "fully engulfed in flames," and paramedics were unable to revive the driver.

Witness accounts and roadway evidenced showed Gibson was speeding and lost control of the bike, crashing it into the pavement before flames broke out, police said.

Detectives later learned the motorcycle, a red 2017 Honda CBR1000, had been reported stolen.

