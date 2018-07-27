A man was shot and killed early Friday during a gunfight in the parking lot of a hookah lounge in midtown, Tucson police say.
The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Casablanca Hookah Lounge, 4627 E. Speedway, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officer found a lot of people in the parking lot when they arrived at the shooting scene, including several who were driving off.
Officers began to render aid to the wounded man, but he died a short time later, Dugan said.
Detectives have been able to determine that there was an altercation between the man and at least one other person in the parking lot during which gunfire was exchanged.
The gunman drove off after the shooting.
No other information has been released Friday morning and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.