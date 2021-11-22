 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in hit-and-run on Tucson's east side
alert

Man killed in hit-and-run on Tucson's east side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Tucson's east side Sunday night. 

Tucson Police were called to the area of South Sahuara Avenue and East 22nd Street around 8 p.m. They found the man unresponsive in the roadway.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died, Tucson Police said.

Police learned that the man was attempting to cross westbound 22nd Street at Sahuara in a marked crosswalk with a HAWK light when he was hit. The driver left the scene.

The pedestrian's name was not released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME. 

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Closing arguments highlight self-defense

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News