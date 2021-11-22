Man killed in hit-and-run on Tucson's east side

A man was killed in a hit-and-run incident on Tucson's east side Sunday night.

Tucson Police were called to the area of South Sahuara Avenue and East 22nd Street around 8 p.m. They found the man unresponsive in the roadway.

He was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital, where he died, Tucson Police said.

Police learned that the man was attempting to cross westbound 22nd Street at Sahuara in a marked crosswalk with a HAWK light when he was hit. The driver left the scene.

The pedestrian's name was not released pending next of kin notification.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.