 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man killed in street fight on Tucson's west side
editor's pick top story

Man killed in street fight on Tucson's west side

  • Updated
crime scene
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

A man was shot and killed during a street fight this weekend on Tucson's west side, Tucson police say.

Trevor Gene Ladd, 40, was found wounded in front of a house about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near West St. Mary's and North Silverbell roads, Tucson police said in a news release. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses told police that Ladd was shot during a brawl in the street with an unknown person. Police have not identified a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Planet X really lurking beyond Neptune?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News