Man killed in street fight on Tucson's west side

A man was shot and killed during a street fight this weekend on Tucson's west side, Tucson police say.

Trevor Gene Ladd, 40, was found wounded in front of a house about 3:30 p.m. Saturday near West St. Mary's and North Silverbell roads, Tucson police said in a news release. He died at a hospital.

Witnesses told police that Ladd was shot during a brawl in the street with an unknown person. Police have not identified a potential suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.