A man looking for his ex-girlfriend at her workplace Monday evening was killed in a gunfight with security guards, Tucson police say.
The man, believed to be in his 20s, walked into a building at 5210 E. Williams Circle, near East Broadway Boulevard and South Craycroft Road, about 6 p.m. looking for his ex, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a police spokesman.
Her coworkers were aware of a domestic violence incident involving the man days earlier and called security when he was spotted in the lobby, police say.
Gunfire was exchanged in a fight between the man and the guards that started soon after they approached him, police said.
The man shot one security guard’s boot, but he was not wounded.
One of the guards fired and struck the man, Dugan said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The girlfriend was not injured,” Dugan said. “She was not there when the gunfire took place here.”
He said police already had probable cause to arrest the man before Monday’s incident on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and kidnapping.