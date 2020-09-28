 Skip to main content
Man missing for 2 days in Tucson Mountain Park found alive
Girlfriend reached residence west of the park and summoned help.

  • Updated

A man missing in Tucson Mountain Park since Saturday night was rescued Monday morning by authorities from several agencies.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said it received a called at about 7 p.m. Sunday from a residence in the 9700 block of West Calle Anasazi, which is west of the park off of South San Joaquin Road. The caller said a woman had come to the house asking for help.

The 28-year-old woman told deputies that she and her fiance had gotten lost in the park on Saturday night after leaving the Gates Pass area in a wash.

The man, 25, was barefoot and had stopped walking while the woman continued to look for help, eventually reaching the residence Sunday evening.

A coordinated search was conducted by several agencies, including the sheriff's department, DPS helicopter, National Park Service and the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.

The man was spotted in a desert area by the sheriff’s helicopter around 11:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There was no immediate word on his condition.

