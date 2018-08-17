A Tucson man has been sentenced to prison after he shot toward five police officers and one civilian in January, officials say.
Francisco Saucedo was sentenced to four years in prison and three years of probation, according to Krisanne LoGalbo, a Superior Court spokeswoman.
In January, Tucson police responded to a report of a fight involving a firearm in Rita Ranch, Arizona Daily Star archives show. Officers spoke with the victim, who said two known associates threatened him with a gun and left.
While the officers were speaking with him, two people on a dirt bike approached. He said he believed the people were involved in the earlier fight. The passenger on the dirt bike then fired several gunshots, archives show. No one was injured.
Officers lost sight of the dirt bike, but it was later located in the area. When officers approached, a vehicle drove off, but was eventually stopped.
Saucedo was in the vehicle and was identified as the man who fired the shots, and was booked into the Pima County jail, records show.