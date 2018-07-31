A man involved in a fatal road rage shooting last year has been sentenced to nine years in prison, officials say.
A Pima County jury convicted Marcus Dickson of manslaughter last month in an incident that killed a man last summer, the Pima County Attorney's Office said in a news release in June.
On June 30, 2017, Dickson pulled in front of another vehicle and blocked it in the parking lot of a Marana shopping center, Arizona Daily Star archives show. Dickson was reportedly frustrated with the driver of the other car.
Dickson eventually got out of his car. An altercation between Dickson and a man in the other car ensued, records show. Dickson eventually shot the man, who was later identified as Martin Padilla, 40.
Padilla, who was a passenger in the other car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His oldest son was the driver.