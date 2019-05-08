The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on First Avenue in Tucson on May 7, 2019.

 Tucson Police Department

A man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a truck along First Avenue on Tucson's north side Tuesday night, police say.

It appears the man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to cross First Avenue north of Grant before being hit, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.

Officers shut down First Avenue between Grant Road and Glenn Street until 11:30 p.m. They were dispatched to the area at about 8:15 p.m., Dugan said

The truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives.

No further information has been released. 

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1