A man suffered life-threatening injuries when struck by a truck along First Avenue on Tucson's north side Tuesday night, police say.
It appears the man was not in a crosswalk as he attempted to cross First Avenue north of Grant before being hit, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
Officers shut down First Avenue between Grant Road and Glenn Street until 11:30 p.m. They were dispatched to the area at about 8:15 p.m., Dugan said
The truck driver remained at the scene to cooperate with detectives.
No further information has been released.