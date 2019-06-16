A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning during a struggle with officers investigating a reported burglary, officials said.
The incident started about 12:45 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Calle Vida Nueva, near West Drexel Road and South 12th Avenue, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department spokesman.
A car with several people fled the area as officers arrived. Occupants matched the description of people involved in the burglary, police say.
Police stopped the car at West Drexel Road and South Mako Drive.
The driver pulled over and remained in the car, but at least three passengers ran away. Officers chased them, and passers-by at a nearby apartment complex at 5601 S. 12th Ave. told officers the people they were seeking ran into an apartment.
When officers arrived at the apartment, a middle-aged man answered the door. Officers told the man they were looking for teenage or young adult men.
The man said the people they were looking for were not there, but eventually allowed the officers to go inside and search, Dugan said. Several people in the apartment were hiding from the officers, though they apparently did not fit the description of the men that ran from the vehicle.
Officers arrested two men in the apartment, one for resisting arrest and assaulting a police officer and the second one because he had a warrant.
Two officers found a man in his early 30s hiding in the bathroom. The man and the two officers started to fight. An officer fired his gun during the fight, striking the man.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say they discovered the man was armed with a handgun during the confrontation, but it is unclear Sunday whether he drew the weapon before being shot, Dugan said.
After the shooting, officers learned the man who died had a felony warrant for his arrest from the U.S. Marshals Service.
The shooting is still being investigated. Dugan said it appears the people who ran from the vehicle may have run through the apartment complex.
"So they were actually sent to an apartment that has nothing to do with the people that they were looking for originally," Dugan said.
Officers later learned the home they initially responded to for a burglary was an abandoned home, Dugan said.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.